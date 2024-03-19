Derek O’Brien, the TMC leader in Rajya Sabha wondered whether the BJP is so nervous of facing the people that it is turning the Election Commission into 'its party office'.

Senior TMC leader Derek O’Brien said on March 19 that Mamata Banerjee-led party demands a Supreme Court-monitored Lok Sabha polls considering BJP's alleged tricks of "destroying" institutions like the Election Commission of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Rajya Sabha member asked whether the BJP is so nervous of facing the people that it is turning the the poll panel into "its party office".

“BJP's filthy tricks destroying institutions like Election Commission of India. Are BJP so nervous to face people that they are turning ECI into a party office to target Opposition? ECI or His Master's Voice?" O’Brien posted on X. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On March 18, the Election Commission ordered the removal of several top officials in Maharashtra, Gujarat, UP and West Bengal — including West Bengal police chief Rajeev Kumar.

"Transferring officers of elected state governments! For free and fair elections. We want Supreme Court-monitored Election 2024", the TMC leader said further said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The EC missive sent to the West Bengal Chief Secretary also called for West Bengal Director General of Police — Rajeev Kumar — to be shifted to a "non-election related post" with immediate effect.

The EC's orders had prompted a political duel between the ruling TMC and the opposition BJP, with the saffron camp welcoming the move.

Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phase across the country beginning April 19. West Bengal, which sends 42 members to the Lok Sabha, will vote in seven phases. In 2019, the TMC had won 22 seats while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 seats. The Congress had won two seats in West Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from PTI)

