UP records lowest turnout as Lok Sabha Phase 2 polls end; PM Modi says Opposition will be disappointed
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After the polling for the second phase ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Phase Two has been too good!”
The voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began at 7 am on Friday, April 26. Till 6 pm, the maximum voter turnout was recorded in Tripura at 77.93 percent, while the minimum was recorded in Uttar Pradesh at 52.91 percent.
