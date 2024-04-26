Lok Sabha Elections 2024: After the polling for the second phase ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Phase Two has been too good!”

The voting for the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 began at 7 am on Friday, April 26. Till 6 pm, the maximum voter turnout was recorded in Tripura at 77.93 percent, while the minimum was recorded in Uttar Pradesh at 52.91 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Manipur (76.46 percent), and West Bengal (71.84 percent), Chhattisgarh (72.13 percent) and Assam (70.67 percent) also registered healthy turnouts till 6 pm, according to the data released by the Election Commission of India on Friday.

The states with relatively low turnout in the second phase were Maharashtra at 53.71 percent turnout, Bihar at 53.6 percent, Madhya Pradesh at 55.16 percent and Rajasthan 59.35 at percent.

The voter turnout of other states were till 6 pm – Kerala (64.8 percent), Karnataka (64.4 percent), Jammu and Kashmir (67.22 percent).

The final official voter urnout will be released by Saturday, April 27. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As many as 88 Lok Sabha seats across 13 states and union territories went to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Friday, April 26.

Here's all that happened in the Phase 2 voting: 1. After the polling for the second phase ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "Phase Two has been too good!" He expressed gratitude to the people across India who have voted on April 26. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The unparalleled support for NDA is going to disappoint the Opposition even more. Voters want NDA’s good governance. Youth and women voters are powering the strong NDA support," he said in a post X on Friday evening.

2. Union ministers such as Rajeev Chandrasekhar, V Muraleedharan and Virendra Kumar; and heavyweights such as former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, actor Hema Malini, Arun Govil, Tejasvi Surya, Shashi Tharoor and Rahul Gandhi were among the key candidates in fray in the second phase. Check key candidates in fray in Phase 2 polls here

3. The Election Commission of India (ECI) booked Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya for violation of the election code of conduct and seeking votes in the name of the religion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and Candidate of Bengaluru South PC on 25.04.24 at Jayanagar PS u/s 123(3) for posting a video in X handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion," Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka posted on X.

4. In a landmark shift from past practices, Bru refugees settled in Tripura cast their votes for the Lok Sabha elections, marking the second time they participated in the electoral process without having to return to Mizoram. This development underscores a progression in the lives of these refugees, who previously had to travel to the Tripura-Mizoram boundary to vote, ANI reported.

5. More than 72 percent of voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm in three Lok Sabha constituencies in Chhattisgarh. All three Lok Sabha seats – Kanker, Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund – have a Naxalite presence. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

While polling took place amid tight security, a policeman deployed on election duty allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a service weapon in Gariaband district during the day, news agency PTI reported.

The voting for 102 seats across 21 states and UTs in phase one was held on April 19. As many as 34.8 lakh first-time voters have registered to cast their votes. The Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases with the results due on June 4.

(With inputs from agencies) {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!