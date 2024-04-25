Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) releases manifesto, pledges to...
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Shiv Sena (UBT)'s manifesto or ‘Vachannama’ focuses on stopping the “loot” of Maharashtra, job creation and farm loan waiver.
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray released the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Thursday. The manifesto was released a day before the voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message