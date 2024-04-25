Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Shiv Sena (UBT)'s manifesto or ‘Vachannama’ focuses on stopping the “loot” of Maharashtra, job creation and farm loan waiver.

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray released the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Thursday. The manifesto was released a day before the voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha polls.

The Shiv Sena (UBT)'s manifesto or 'Vachannama' focuses on stopping the "loot" of Maharashtra, job creation and farm loan waiver. "We are committed to the interest of Maharashtra!," the party tweeted in Marathi while sharing its manifesto on X.

Job creation: During a press conference, Thackeray said the financial city, which he claimed was “moved to Gujarat", will be built in Mumbai. He said the move will enable employment opportunities in the state as people from the state then won’t have to migrate.

According to PTI, Thackeray said jobs will be created at the district level so that people from the state won't have to migrate.

For farmers' welfare: The Shiv Sena (UBT) also promised to "not only waive farm loans but also revise the conditions concerning crop insurance". He said agricultural equipment and seeds will be made free of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Thackeray also assured implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP) recommended by the Swaminathan Committee report.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) also proposed to establish of a new research wing within the agriculture department. This is aimed at providing farmers with expert guidance on crop selection to maximise market opportunities.

Taxation system: Thackeray's party also pledged to amend the GST in consultation with experts to alleviate what it termed as "tax terrorism" and ensure a fair and equitable taxation system, the Hindustan Times reported.

Environmental conservation: The manifesto stipulated that only eco-friendly projects and industries will be developed in Maharashtra, the report said.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) released its poll manifesto just a day before the voting in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections.

As many as eight Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will hold elections in the second phase on Friday, April 26. Voting will be held in Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha and Yavatmal-Washim seats in the west Vidarbha region and Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani constituencies in Marathwada from 7 am to 6 pm across 16,589 polling centres, officials said.

