Lok Sabha elections for 17 seats of Telangana on May 13 feature high-octane contests in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Karim Nagar and Chevella seats. The BJP, Congress, and BRS are locked in a fierce battle. PM Modi campaigned actively in the state.

All seventeen parliamentary seats of Telangana will go to polls in the fourth phase of Lok Sabha Elections on May 13. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2019, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) had won 9 of the 17 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won four seats, Congress 3 and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM won the lone Hyderabad seat.

The contest on May 13 will be keenly watched for multiple reasons. One, a resurgent Congress, would want to repeat its November 2023 assembly election victory. The Congress bagged 64 out of 119 assembly seats in Telangana, ending the 10-year rule of the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS. Two, the BRS, on its part, is fighting a survival battle after repeated setbacks post-2023 assembly election defeat.

Third, Telangana is key for the BJP for its Mission South and the 400-seat target for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. While Telangana is the only state in the south, apart from Karnataka, where the BJP won seats in 2019, the saffron party also marked an increase in its vote share to about 14 per cent.

Three-cornered contest The Congress party is banking on the six guarantees it promised in the run-up to assembly elections last year. Four of these guarantees have been fulfilled. The party has also inducted leaders from other parties to increase its tally from three seats in 2019. Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, who leads the Congress campaign, has vowed to take the party tally to two digits. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Former chief minister and BRS chief KCR has campaigned on a bus across the 17 seats in the state. KCR was barred from campaigning for two days by the Election Commission of India for using offensive language.

The BJP depends on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who extensively campaigned in Telangana. In fact, the PM is addressing rallies in Telangana on May 10, a day before the last day of campaigning for the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. Already, the PM and Home Minister Amit Shah have addressed more than half a dozen meetings in the state {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So, Telangana is set for a high-stakes triangular battle between the BJP, the Congress and the BRS on May 13. The seventeen seats of Telangana include Hyderabad, Adilabad, Peddapalli, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Medak, Malkajgiri, Secunderabad, Chevella, Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool, Bhuvanagiri, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Khammam, Zahirabad

Key Contests The key contests in Telangana are in Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Karim Nagar and Chevella constiuencies.

In Hyderabad, the BJP has fielded classical dancer and entrepreneur Madhavi Latha against the sitting MP and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. Hyderabad has been a AIMIM stronghold with Owaisi winning the seat for four terms since 2004. Before 2014, Owaisi’s father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi represented Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha for six terms. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Secunderabad, the BJP has fielded sitting MP and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy for the third time. Reddy is contesting against BRS’s T Padma Rao Goud and the Congress’s Danam Nagender.

In Karimnagar, former BJP state chief and sitting Member of Parliament Bandi Sanjay Kumar is contesting against BRS's B Vinod Kumar. In the 2019 elections, Bandi won the Karimnagar seat by nearly 90,000 votes. The Congress has fielded Velichala Rajender Rao from the seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP's Richest Candidate In Chevella, Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, the BJP’s richest candidate across the country so far, is up against the Congress's Member of Parliament (MP) G Ranjith Reddy and BRS’s Kasani Gnaneshwar Mudiraj. Konda Reddy won the seat in 2014 as a BRS candidate but lost in 2019 as a Congress candidate.

As many as 96 Lok Sabha constituencies across 10 states and union territories will go to polls in phase four of Lok Sabha Elections on May 13. Apart from Telangana, all 25 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 13 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 11 in Maharashtra, eight in West Bengal, eight in Madhya Pradesh, five in Bihar, four each in Jharkhand and Odisha, and one seat in Jammu and Kashmir will also vote on May 13.

