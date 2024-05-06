Congress alleges that BJP workers vandalised vehicles parked outside the party's office in Amethi, where the party has fielded K L Sharma to take on Smriti Irani.

Several vehicles parked outside the Congress office in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh, were allegedly vandalised by BJP workers, the Congress alleged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on X, the Congress charged that “Smriti Irani and BJP workers are scared in Amethi, UP. Fearing defeat, BJP goons armed with sticks and rods reached the Congress office in Amethi and vandalised vehicles parked there. Many people have been injured and vehicles of locals were vandalised. The police remained mute spectators during the entire incident. This incident is an indicator that BJP fears it is going to lose in Amethi."

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that the police stood by as passive observers while BJP workers vandalised the vehicles. In a post on X, Shrinate wrote, “Vehicles parked outside the Congress office in Amethi were vandalized. The police remained a silent spectator and the BJP workers continued with their hooliganism." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In Amethi, Smriti Irani defeated Rahul Gandhi by a margin of 55,000 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

In 2014, Congress won only two seats in Uttar Pradesh--Rae Bareli and Amethi. However, in 2019, the count dropped to one after the party lost Amethi. Sonia Gandhi won in Rebareli.

Rahul Gandhi will be looking to defend the only remaining seat held by the Congress in Raebareli this time. Kishori Lal Sharma is contesting as the Congress candidate against incumbent MP Smriti Irani in Amethi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Polling in Uttar Pradesh, which sends 80 lawmakers-- the largest contingent of MPs by a state--to the Lok Sabha is spread over all seven phases of the parliamentary elections. Voting in 16 seats has been completed in Uttar Pradesh in the first two phases.

