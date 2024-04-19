Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting for Phase 1 ends with 60% turnout till 7 pm; violence hits Manipur, Bengal | 5 points
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase One voting: The voter turnout of around 60 percent was recorded across the 102 Lok Sabha seats till 7 pm. Which state saw how much voter turnout? Here's all you need to know about the Phase 1 voting.
India saw its first phase of voting for the mammoth Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Friday, April 19. While few areas in West Bengal and Manipur saw violence and firing incident, the first phase of polling was "largely peaceful across 21 States/UTs", the Elections Commission of India said. The voting concluded by 6 pm in 102 Lok Sabha constituencies.