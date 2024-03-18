Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting in June for first time since 1991. Here's why
The Lok Sabha polls were held in June only once before, in 1991. At that time, after Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar-led government was dissolved, voting was held on May 20, June 12 and June 15 to elect 511 members of the 10th Lok Sabha.
The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which will be held in seven phases beginning April 19, are set to be the longest. The last phase of voting will be held on June 1, and the votes will be counted on June 4.
