The Lok Sabha polls were held in June only once before, in 1991. At that time, after Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar-led government was dissolved, voting was held on May 20, June 12 and June 15 to elect 511 members of the 10th Lok Sabha.

The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which will be held in seven phases beginning April 19, are set to be the longest. The last phase of voting will be held on June 1, and the votes will be counted on June 4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This will be the first time in three decades that polling to elect a new government at the centre will be held in June. This will also be the longest Lok Sabha polls since 1951-52 when the country's first Lok Sabha elections were held.

The first general election to Lok Sabha was held over 68 phases for about four months between October 25, 1951 and February 21, 1952. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1991: Voting in June The only time the voting during Lok Sabha polls was held in June was in 1991. That year, the voting was held on May 20, June 12 and June 15 after the then Prime Minister Chandra Shekhar-led government at the Centre was dissolved on March 13. Polling, however, was postponed in three states due to security reasons.

The poll dates in the last three Lok Sabha elections have not been beyond May. In 2019, the last date of polling was May 19, and results were announced on May 23. In 2014, the seven-phase election was held until May 12, and the results were declared on May 16. In 2009, the last phase of polling was held on May 13.

Mandal-Mandir The 1991 general elections are often referred to as the 'Mandal-Mandir' elections after two key issues: the fallout over the Mandal Commission on reservations and the Ram Mandir movement. The Mandal Commission report implemented by Prime Minister VP Singh's government gave 27 per cent reservation to OBCs in government jobs. The country also witnessed riots over the Ram Mandir issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

No party could secure a majority in the 1991 elections. The Congress party formed a minority government under the new Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao, with the support of other parties.

Cut to 2024. In the run up to Lok Sabha polls, the opposition is talking about a caste census for reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), as per their population demographics. And the Ram Mandir has been built and inaugurated in Ayodhya in January this year. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rivers, mountains, snow… When asked about the delayed elections on Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said, "Look at the geography of the country; there are rivers, mountains, snow, jungle, summers. Think of the security forces' movements, they will move in the gaps between phases through the length and breadth of the country. Imagine the pressure on them. There are festivals and exams; when we sit with the calendar, we fix one date, then it has to be changed."

The Opposition has alleged that the long schedule is to help the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "We do not take any action to favour anyone or hurt anyone. If anyone has such doubt, they are wrong," the CEC said.

