Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Here's what to expect in Congress manifesto to be released today
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Congress manifesto is expected to focus on 'Paanch Nyays' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' announced during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
The Congress party will release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 5. The manifesto will be released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message