The Congress party will release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on April 5. The manifesto will be released by the party president Mallikarjun Kharge and former president Rahul Gandhi at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the manifesto release today, Malikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi will be addressing public rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad on April 6. The Congress leaders will talk about highlights of the manifesto during the rallies.

‘Paanch Nyay’ The manifesto is expected to focus on 'Paanch Nyays' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' announced during Rahul's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party has already unveiled 'Kisan Nyay', including legal guarantee for MSP, 'Hissedari Nyay' (share in governance), 'Yuva Nyay', including a mandatory apprenticeship and some income to youth), 'Nari Nyay' for women and 'Shramik Nyay' for workers.

‘Scrap PMLA, repeal CAA’ The Congress party is likely to promise scrapping of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 in the manifesto. Interestingly, the ambit of PMLA, under which many opposition leaders have been booked and arrested, was widened under Congress-led UPA government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government strengthened it further through amendments in 2015 and 2019. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The benefits of reservation for Other Backward Categories (OBCs) in private higher educational institutions and private universities is also expected to feature in the Congress manifesto, according to sources. The Congress has been demanding a national caste census to pave way for reservation to OBCs based on population.

Among other things, the the Congress party is also expected to promise withdrawal of laws such as the Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill, 2023, repeal the Citizenship (Amendment) Act,2019, the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act and the three laws which were enacted to replace the Indian Penal Code, the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) and the Evidence Act, according to a report in the Indian Express.

‘No OPS’ The party is, however, expected to not include Old Pension Scheme (OPS) in its manifesto, as per the Indian Express report. The party had made a strong pitch for the scheme in the run up to 2023 assembly elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party is, however, expected to promise 'right to employment' for youths as part of its poll manifesto and a proposal for stringent punishment for those responsible for paper leaks in examinations.

The Congress party’s demand of complete counting of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) paper slips in elections is also expected to feature in its manifesto to be releasing today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Led by former Union Finance Minister, P Chidambaram, the Congress party’s manifesto committee submitted its draft to the party president in March this year. Former Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, TS Singh Deo, was the Convenor. Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Jairam Ramesh, Shashi Tharoor and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were other members of the panel.

Voting for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will begin on April 19. The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases. The results will be announced on June 4.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!