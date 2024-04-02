Lok Sabha elections 2024: What are VVPAT slips & what is the INDIA bloc's demand on this?
Lok Sabha Elections 224: Opposition parties in the INDIA bloc have been demanding complete (100 per cent) counting of VVPATs to increase public confidence in Electronic Voting Machines. The opposition alleges that the poll panel had refused to meet a delegation of party leaders on the issue.
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Election Commission of India regarding the plea demanding complete counting of Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) paper slips in elections.
