Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who are star campaigners? What is their significance in poll outcomes?
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: A star campaigner is a famous person with a huge fan following chosen by a political party to contest or campaign during elections. The star campaigner can be anyone - a political heavyweight, a film star, a well-known celebrity, or even a sportsperson.
The poll fever is catching up, with the first phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 less than three weeks away.
