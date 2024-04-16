Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Who is Athar Jamal Lari, the BSP candidate fielded against PM Modi in Varanasi?
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has fielded Athar Jamal Lari against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi parliamentary constituency, which goes to polls in the last phase of Lok Sabha elections on June 1. Varanasi is the stronghold of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has won the seat twice in 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.