Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why Raj Thackeray is important for BJP in Maharashtra. 5 Points
Raj Thackeray, accompanied by his son Amit Thackeray, met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on March 19 fueling speculation of a new seat-sharing arrangement emerging in Maharashtra, the state that sends 48 members to the lower house of Parliament.
The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) is likely to contest the Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message