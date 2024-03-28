Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Why should they fear PM Modi? Abdul Salam, BJP's only Muslim candidate
M Abdul Salam, 71, BJP candidate from Kerala’s Malappuram seat said Muslim leaders must not be puppets at the hands of elements jealous of India’s growth and should join the BJP to be part of the party’s mission to make India a world power.
M Abdul Salam is the only Muslim face among over 400 candidates fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The former vice-chancellor of Calicut University is contesting the elections from Kerala’s Muslim-dominated Malappuram seat.