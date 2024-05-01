Lok Sabha Elections 2024: ‘Why target Muslims only, I also have 5 children,’ Kharge on PM Modi's ‘mangalsutra’ remarks
The Congress president was referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s April 21 remarks at a rally in Rajasthan last week in which he claimed that the Congress, if in power, would snatch people’s wealth and distribute it among Muslims.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has expressed confidence that his party would win a majority in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. That is precisely why, Kharge said, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was talking about ‘mangalsutra and Muslims’ in his election speeches.
