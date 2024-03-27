Will CPI M lose national status, famous party symbol after Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Kerala leader AK Balan says...
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AK Balan, a CPI(M) central committee member and former Kerala minister, cautioned recently, “It is time to make sincere efforts to protect the party symbol.” Will the CPI(M) lose its national status and famous party symbol after the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections?
A Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader reportedly warned this week that the party risks losing its famous Hammer, Sickle and Star symbol if it doesn't perform well in the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.
