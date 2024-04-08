Lok Sabha elections 2024: Will Congress field ‘Raja’ Vikramaditya Singh against 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut in Mandi?
The Mandi parliamentary constituency is presently represented in the Lok Sabha by Vikramaditya’s mother, Pratibha Singh, who also holds the charge of state party president. Pratibha is the widow of the late Virbhadra Singh, who served as the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh six times.
The Congress party is speculated to field Vikramaditya Singh, the Minister of Public Works Department and Urban Development in the Himachal Pradesh government, as its candidate from Mandi parliamentary constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message