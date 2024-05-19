Prime Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Narendra Modi on 19 May hit out at I.N.D.I.A. bloc saying he will not allow corrupt people to stay outside jail. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Addressing a political rally in West Bengal's Purulia, PM Modi said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I am saying it now that I won't let the corrupts live outside jail... Modi is giving you another guarantee, after June 4 when we form the new govt, corrupt people will have to spend their entire lives in jail."

He also hit out Trinamool Congress-led Mamata Banerjee government saying that the people of TMC are questioning the character of the sisters of Sandeshkhali. He claimed the daughters of Bengal will reply to the TMC by destroying it through their votes.

"To protect 'their Shahjahan', the people of TMC are questioning the character of the sisters of Sandeshkhali. The kind of language that they (TMC) are using for them, the daughters of Bengal will reply to the TMC by destroying it through their votes."

He also alleged that West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is threatening ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha to appease vote bank.

Phase 5 polling in West Bengal: In the 5th phase of Lok Sabha polls, 49 seats across 6 states and 2 Union territories will see voting on 20 May.

West Bengal's Bangaon, Barrackpur, Howrah, Uluberia, Sreerampur, Hooghly and Arambag will go to polls on Monday. The counting of votes will take place on 4 June.

With agency inputs.

