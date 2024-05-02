Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will Prajwal Revanna sex scandal impact BJP- JD(S) poll prospects in Karnataka?
Prajwal Revanna sex scandal: Karnataka plays a crucial role in Lok Sabha Elections 2024 with 14 seats voting in phase 3 on May 7. The state is key for BJP's 'Mission South', Congress's resurgence and Janata Dal's (Secural) survival.
Fourteen parliamentary seats of Karnataka are among 94 constituencies going to polls nationwide in the third phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 7. Karnataka sends 28 members to the Lok Sabha. Fourteen seats of the state voted in the second phase on April 26.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message