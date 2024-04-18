Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Will UCC benefit BJP in Uttarakhand? 5 key issues before the state goes to polls on April 19
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uttarakhand became the first Indian state after Independence to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Here are 5 key issues as the state goes to polls on April 19.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised in its manifesto to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across India if it comes to power. This code would replace existing personal laws like the Hindu Marriage Act, the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act and the Christian Marriage Act with a single set of laws for all citizens.