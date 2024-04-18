Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uttarakhand became the first Indian state after Independence to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). Here are 5 key issues as the state goes to polls on April 19.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has promised in its manifesto to introduce the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across India if it comes to power. This code would replace existing personal laws like the Hindu Marriage Act, the Parsi Marriage and Divorce Act and the Christian Marriage Act with a single set of laws for all citizens. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In February, Uttarakhand became the first Indian state after Independence to approve the UCC. As it goes to polls on April 19, let’s find out the key electoral issues in the state.

UCC The UCC creates common laws for marriage and inheritance applicable to all citizens, irrespective of religion, marking a significant departure as India's first such law. However, it excludes Scheduled Tribes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Criticism arises from stringent regulations on live-in relationships, mandating registration with potential penalties, including jail time for non-compliance. Some argue that the UCC unfairly encroaches on the religious customs of specific groups.

Religious tourism Every year, millions of pilgrims flock to Haridwar, a significant religious site, causing heavy traffic and straining local facilities, particularly during major events like the Kumbh Mela. This influx adversely affects the quality of life for locals and underscores the urgent need for improved tourism management.

Sugarcane farmers Over 1 lakh sugarcane farmers in Haridwar are grappling with delayed payments and insufficient compensation for damaged crops. Sugarcane prices in Uttarakhand are pegged to those in Uttar Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, local farmers don't enjoy the same benefits such as subsidised electricity for irrigation. This disparity has plunged the farmers into significant financial distress.

Disaster management Floods and landslides frequently plague Uttarakhand, especially in Haridwar and the Garhwal region. Climate change exacerbates these natural disasters, leading to substantial losses to farmers and perilious conditions for residents.

The severity of the 2023 floods led to sightings of wild animals in residential areas, highlighting the pressing necessity for enhanced disaster management strategies and environmental protection policies.

Migration and employment Many young people from remote areas like Garhwal are migrating to cities for better opportunities. This demographic shift is changing the population composition of rural Uttarakhand, leaving behind mostly older people. It's important to generate more local jobs to stop this migration and help these communities thrive again.

