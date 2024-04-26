Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Your guide to Phase 2 voting today, weather forecast and key facts
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 2: From date and time of voting to weather forecast to key battles — here's your one-stop guide for phase two Lok Sabha polls.
The second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 is set to be held on Friday, April 26. The voting will be held in 88 Lok Sabha constituencies across 13 states and union territories. The voting will begin at 7 am on Friday.
