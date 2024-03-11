Lok Sabha elections: BJP poll panel holds second meeting to finalise candidates

So far, the BJP the first list of 195 candidates from 16 states and two union territories

Ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Central Election Committee (CEC) on Monday held its second meeting to decide candidates for the polls. The election panel, headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussed names of the probable candidates for the polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The states which were tipped to come up for discussion included Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Haryana, news agency ANI reported.

So far, the BJP the first list of 195 candidates from 16 states and two union territories. However, it withdrew two of its candidates - Bhojpuri singer-actor Pawan Singh and Upendra Rawat, after the choice sparked controversies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP has joined hands with a number of parties across the country in the run-up to the general elections, expected to be held in April-May, as it eyes a bigger majority.

The Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party is the latest to join the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance. In Andhra Pradesh, the BJP has joined hands with Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena.

The saffron party is also in talks with Odisha's ruling Biju Janata Dal for an alliance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The party's brain trust, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president J P Nadda, has held a series of meetings with its leaders from states to draw the lists of probables before the CEC takes a final call.

Earlier, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party leader Dushyant Chautala held talks with Nadda for distribution of seats among the two allies in the state.

A section of BJP leaders have reportedly opposed to the alliance in Haryana. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP had won all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana in the 2019 elections. The JJP had allied with the party after the assembly polls.

On Monday, the Centre implemented the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, a move that comes four years after the contentious law was passed and paves the way for citizenship to undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan who came to India before December 31, 2014.

The rules were notified days ahead of the expected announcement of the Lok Sabha elections. With this, the Modi government will now start granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants -- Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians -- from the three countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With ANI inputs)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!