Lok Sabha 2024: Congress-SP seat-sharing talks failed in UP? Here's what INDIA bloc allies say
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Samajwadi Party had earlier offered the Congress 17 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. However, reports claimed on Tuesday that the two political parties didn't achieve consensus on the seat-sharing deal. Here's what leaders of the INDIA alliance said.
Is INDIA bloc staring at another big jolt, this time in Uttar Pradesh? The seat-sharing talks between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress reportedly hit a "dead-end" after late night negotiations. However, Congress leader KC Venugopalm said on Tuesday the “seat-sharing will be finalised at any point of time".