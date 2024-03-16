The Lok Sabha polls 2024 will be held from April 19 in seven phases across the country, chief election commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar announced here on Saturday, March 16.

The last phase of voting will be held on June 1, the CEC said. The results of Lok Sabha Polls 2024, Kumar said, will be declared on June 4, the day of counting.

The first phase will be held on April 19 covering 21 states and union territories, the commission said. The second phase will be held on April 26 covering 13 states and union territories and the third phase on May 7 covering 12 states and union territories, it said.

Follow all the updates on Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates here

The fourth phase of voting will be held on May 13 covering 10 states and union territories and the fifth phase on May 20 covering eight states and union territories.

The sixth phase of polling will be held on May 25 covering seven states and union territories and the seventh, and the last phase, on June 1 covering eight states and union territories, as per the schedule shared by the election commission.

1.89 Cr first-time voters

About 96.8 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise across 543 constituencies at over 10.5 lakh polling stations in the country to elect the 18th Lok Sabha. The voters include 1.89 crore first time voters, including 85 lakh women.

The term of incumbent 17th Lok Sabha is ending on June 16. With the announcement of poll dates, the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into place with immediate effect.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, led by PM Modi, is seeking a record third term in the upcoming elections. Only Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister, has had three back-to-back terms in office in India's independent history so far.

Target 370 for BJP

The BJP, and PM Modi, has kept a target of 370 seats for the party and 400+ seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming polls.The ruling alliance is up against the INDIA bloc, an amalgamation of several opposition parties including the Congress.

The BJP has released two lists of 265 candidates, while the Congress has released names of at least 82 candidates in two lists so far.

In 2019, the Lok Sabha poll dates were announced on March 10. The polling was held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19 to elect the members of the 17th Lok Sabha.

Then the result, declared on May 23, 2019, saw a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with 303 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Four State Assembly Elections

The poll panel said that the elections to four state assemblies will also be held along the Lok Sabha elections. These include 175-member Andhra Pradesh assembly, 147-member Odisha assembly, 60-member Arunachal Pradesh assembly and 32-member Sikkim assembly. The term of these four assemblies also expires in June. The results of state assembly elections will also be declared on June 4.

Jammu and Kashmir, which has been under President's Rule since 2018, was not on the list of assembly elections, however.

The commission also announced the schedule of by-elections to the 26 assembly seats to be held along the general elections.

The poll schedule by the poll panel comes a day after the two newly appointed election commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, took charge on Friday. The two were appointed election commissioners by the selection panel chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!