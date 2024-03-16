Breaking News
Lok Sabha Elections dates announced, polls to be held from April 19 in seven phases, results on June 4
About 96.8 crore voters are eligible to cast their franchise across 543 constituencies at over 10.5 lakh polling stations in the country to elect the 18th Lok Sabha. The term of incumbent 17th Lok Sabha is ending on June 16.
The Lok Sabha polls 2024 will be held from April 19 in seven phases across the country, chief election commissioner (CEC), Rajiv Kumar announced here on Saturday, March 16.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message