Lok Sabha Elections: Hatred towards Muslims is PM Modi's first guarantee, says AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
The comments by Hyderabad MP come amid a political row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated remarks on Congress allegedly planning to redistribute wealth among Muslims.
All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Friday that hatred towards Muslims was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first guarantee.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message