All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said on Friday that hatred towards Muslims was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first guarantee.

“Modi's first guarantee is a guarantee of hatred towards Muslims. The second guarantee is the guarantee to change the Constitution of India framed by BR Ambedkar. And the third guarantee is to end reservation from OBC and Dalit community," Owaisi is heard saying in a video that he posted on his X handle.

The comments by Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) come amid a political row over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated remarks on Congress allegedly planning to redistribute wealth among Muslims. Owaisi has been criticising PM Modi’s remarks about Muslims.

“There are 17 crore Muslims in the country and it is the biggest minority community. He is the Prime Minister of 140 crore people, isn’t he the Prime Minister of Muslims?… If tomorrow there are any riots, the Prime Minister will be held responsible for that," he said while campaigning in Bihar on April 24.

In the upcoming elections, Owaisi is challenged by Madhavi Latha, the BJP candidate from Telangana's Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency that goes to the polls on May 13.

The Owaisi family has represented the Hyderabad seat for about four decades. Before Asaduddin, who won the seat for the first time in 2004, Hyderabad was represented in the Lok Sabha by his father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi from 1984.

The seven-phase Lok Sabha Elections will continue till June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), seeking a record third term under PM Narendra Modi, has set a target of winning 400 seats this election. The ruling alliance is challenged by the opposition parties led by the Congress under the banner of the INDIA bloc.

