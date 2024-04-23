Lok Sabha Elections: India will be like Russia with no Opposition, if BJP comes to power, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
Bhagwant Mann, who is the top campaigner of Aam Aadmi Party in absence of jailed party chief Arvind Kejriwal, said the ongoing Lok Sabha election is not about winning or losing but to save democracy and Constitution.
Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader (AAP) Bhagwant Mann has alleged that India will become like Russia if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes to power in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. There will be no opposition in India, Mann said.
