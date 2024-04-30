Raghav Chadha might have ‘lost eyesight’, says Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on AAP MP
Bharadwaj reassured that despite his health challenges, Raghav Chadha's commitment to the campaign remains unwavering. He will return soon, ready to contribute to the party's efforts, he said.
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday that his party colleague Raghav Chadha is absent during campaigning for Lok Sabha Elections because of critical eye complications. Chadha, the AAP Rajya Sabha member, might as well have lost his eyesight, Bharadwaj said.