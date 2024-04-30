Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said on Tuesday that his party colleague Raghav Chadha is absent during campaigning for Lok Sabha Elections because of critical eye complications. Chadha, the AAP Rajya Sabha member, might as well have lost his eyesight, Bharadwaj said.

“He is in the United Kingdom. There was a complication in his eyes, and I was told that it was critical that he might have lost his eyesight as well," Bharadwaj said in response to a question on Chadha, who has been in London for over two months.

Bharadwaj reassured that despite his health challenges, Chadha's commitment to the campaign remains unwavering. He will return soon, ready to contribute to the party's efforts, he said during a press conference.

Earlier, news agency PTI said citing party sources that Chadha will undergo a vitrectomy surgery in the United Kingdom to prevent the eye’s retinal detachment. As per the report, this condition, characterised by the development of small holes in the retina, is extremely dangerous for vision and needs to be treated right away to avoid permanent damage.

Chadha, a key figure in AAP, has been noticeably absent from recent political activities. His absence has been felt, particularly during a period of significant challenges for the party, including the arrest of party’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the Liquor Policy Scam.

Chadha has, however, been posting AAP press conferences and addresses by Arvind Kejriwal's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, in the run-up to Lok Sabha Polls from his social media account.

Chadha's UK visit landed him in a row last month when he met British Labour parliamentarian Preet Kaur Gill, known for her “advocacy of Khalistan separatism" and anti-India sentiments on social media.

Chadha's wife, actor Parineeti Chopra, was back in India ahead of the release of her Netflix movie Amar Singh Chamkila; the AAP leader stayed in London.

Chadha is among AAP’s 40 star campaigners; jailed leaders Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendar Jain are also on the list. The AAP is contesting the Lok Sabha Election in Delhi, Haryana and Gujarat in alliance with the Congress party. In Punjab, where AAP is in power, the Arvind Kejriwal-led party is contesting the elections for 13 seats on its own.

