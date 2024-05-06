Ten seats of Uttar Pradesh will vote among the 93 parliamentary constituencies in phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 7. The high-pitched campaign on these seats ended on Sunday evening.

The seats in UP going to polls include Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Badaun, Bareilly and Aonla. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won eight of these seats in 2019. The two remaining seats – Mainpuri and Sambhal were bagged by the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Three members of Yadav family are in the fray as SP candidates in phase 3. These include former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav, who is the SP candidate from party stronghold Mainpuri. Former Member of Parliament (MP) Akshay Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav's son, is contesting from Firozabad. Aditya Yadav, Shivpal Singh Yadav's son, is contesting from Badaun seat.

Rajya Sabha member Ram Gopal Yadav is SP patriarch late Mulayam Singh Yadav's cousin. Shivpal Singh Yadav is Mulayam's brother.

Three Yadav Family Candidates

The Samajwadi Party has never lost Mainpuri seat since 1960s. SP patriarch late Mulayam Singh Yadav won this seat five times. His daughter-in-law Dimple Yadav, the sitting MP, is up against BJP’s Jaiveer Singh this time. Dimple had defeated BJP’s Raghuraj Shakya by about 2.9 Lakh votes in 2019.

In Firozabad, Mulayam's nephew Akshay Yadav is contesting against BJP’s Vishwadeep Singh. In 2019, BJP’s Chandra Sen Jadon defeated Akshay Yadav by about 30,000 votes. Akshay won the seat in 2014, though.

And in Badaun, debutant and another Mulayam nephew, Aditya Yadav is contesting against BJP’s Durvijay Sakya. In 2019, the BJP's Sanghamitra Maurya had defeated Mulayam's other nephew Dharmendra Yadav, a two-time MP from Badaun, by 18,500 votes.

Mulayam Singh Yadav's Absence

The Yadav family is going to Lok Sabha polls without SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, who passed away in 2022. The SP is contesting 2024 Lok Sabha elections in alliance with the Congress as part of INDIA bloc.

The Congress has fielded candidates for 17 seats, while in the rest, the SP has fielded its candidates. Of the 80 seats of Uttar Pradesh, the BJP had won 62 seats while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) bagged 10 seats. The SP had won five seats, and the Congress party had just two seats.

The phase 3 elections saw a high-pitched campaign by all political parties in UP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led the BJP's campaign against, what they called, dynasty and appeasement politics of the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), and slammed the Opposition for declining the Ram Mandir invitation.

The SP, which has much at stake in this phase, pushed its caste census pitch and alleged that the BJP will end reservation and hence set a target of 400 seats in this Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

(With inputs from agencies)

