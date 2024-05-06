Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 polling tomorrow: High-stakes battle in Samajwadi Party bastions for 3 Yadav family members
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 polling tomorrow: The Samajwadi Party faces tough fight in phase 3 as Yadav family members contest without Mulayam Singh Yadav in three party bastions- Mainpuri, Firozabad and Badaun. The BJP aims to retain dominance in UP with high-pitched campaign.
Ten seats of Uttar Pradesh will vote among the 93 parliamentary constituencies in phase 3 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on May 7. The high-pitched campaign on these seats ended on Sunday evening.
