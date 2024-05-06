Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 polling tomorrow: Shivraj ‘Mamaji’ Chouhan’s road to Delhi goes through BJP bastion Vidisha
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a familiar face in BJP bastion, Vidisha, is back after two decades to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Three-time Madhya Pradesh CM faces Congress veteran Pratap Bhanu Sharma in a high-stakes election in third phase of polling on May 7.
Sixty-five-year-old Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, is contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Vidisha seat in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message