Shivraj Singh Chouhan, a familiar face in BJP bastion, Vidisha, is back after two decades to contest the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Three-time Madhya Pradesh CM faces Congress veteran Pratap Bhanu Sharma in a high-stakes election in third phase of polling on May 7.

Sixty-five-year-old Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the longest-serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, is contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Vidisha seat in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vidisha will vote in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday, May 7.

Chouhan is not new to Vidisha. He has entered the fray from the seat after two decades. Chouhan won the Vidisha Lok Sabha seat for the first time in 1991 and continued to win it consecutively until 2004. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In 2005, Chouhan became the Madhya Pradesh CM for the first time. He continued as the CM for the next three terms until December 2023, leading the BJP to another resounding victory in the state assembly polls. The saffron party replaced Chouhan with Mohan Yadav as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister. It was during his tenure as Madhya Pradesh CM that Chouhan earned the title‘Mamaji' , primarily because of his government's welfare schemes targeting women and girls.

“This is my family. I am not a politician. We fight and live together like a family. There is no neta, security, nothing. There are only nephews and nieces, brother and sisters. There is only love," Shivraj Singh Chouhan told The Indian Express during his recent campaign. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shivraj Chouhan Vs Pratap Bhanu Sharma In the battle for Vidisha, Chouhan is up against Congress veteran Pratap Bhanu Sharma, who has won the seat twice before, in 1980 and 1984. If Chouhan is back in the Vidisha fight after two decades, Sharma is in the fray after 33 years. Sharma was defeated by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by over one lakh votes in 1991 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP’s Ramakant Bhargava won the seat with a margin of 5,03,084 votes defeating Congress’s Shailendra Patel. In the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections, BJP’s Sushma Swaraj won the seat for the second time in a row, defeating Congress candidate Lakshman Singh by a margin of four lakh votes.

Vidisha, a BJP Bastion Vidisha is a BJP stronghold. The seat near Bhopal has been represented by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in1991 and former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in 2009 and 2014. The Congress won the seat twice in 1980 and 1984, both times by Pratap Bhanu Sharma. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Many wrote off Chouhan after the BJP decided not to choose him as Chief Minister last year. However, in one of the election rallies in Madhya Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who campaigned for the former CM, hinted at the possible inclusion of Chouhan in his next cabinet.

“As I have always said, I am a worker of a disciplined party. I am ready to abide by any responsibility given to me by the party. As of now, I just want to become a member of Parliament," Chouhan told Hindustan Times. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

