Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 'Proud Indian! don't consume beef', BJP's Mandi candidate Kangana Ranaut to Congress
Actor and BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut denies consuming beef or red meat, criticizes baseless rumors, and reaffirms her advocacy for yogic and Ayurvedic lifestyle. She asserts her Hindu identity and dismisses attempts to tarnish her image.
Bollywood actor and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut on Monday dismissed the “baseless rumors" over her consumption of beef, calling herself a “proud Hindu" and chanting “Jai Shri Ram".
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message