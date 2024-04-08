Bollywood actor and BJP Lok Sabha candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut on Monday dismissed the “baseless rumors" over her consumption of beef, calling herself a “proud Hindu" and chanting “Jai Shri Ram".

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Kangana Ranaut wrote, “I don’t consume beef or any other kind of red meat, it is shameful that completely baseless rumours are being spread about me."

“I have been advocating and promoting yogic and Ayurvedic way of life for decades now such tactics won’t work to tarnish my image. My people know me and they know that I am a proud Hindu and nothing can ever mislead them, Jai Shri Ram," she added.

Her remarks came after Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on April 5 alleged that Kangana Ranaut had once said that she ate beef.

“Actor Kangana Ranaut had written on X that she liked and ate beef. And the BJP has given her a ticket for the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP was welcoming all corrupt leaders.," Wadettiwar said at a public rally here.

Reacting to the ‘beef’ remark, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said it reflected the “dirty culture" of the Congress party.

“This reflects Congress' dirty culture. It cannot fight us on issues. This shows the party's defeatist mentality," Upadhye said.

The Congress party is speculated to field Vikramaditya Singh, the Minister of Public Works Department and Urban Development in the Himachal Pradesh government, against BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut in Mandi parliamentary constituency for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The Mandi parliamentary constituency is presently represented in the Lok Sabha by Vikramaditya’s mother, Pratibha Singh, who also holds the charge of state party president.

Himachal Pradesh will go to polls in the last phase of general elections, that is, June 1. The counting of votes will take places on June 4.

