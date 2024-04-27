‘Matter of pride, happiness,’ says JP Nadda as large number of Sikhs, including DSGMC members join BJP
JP Nadda highlighted central government initiatives like the Kartarpur Sahib corridor and FCRA registration for Golden Temple donations. He praised PM Modi for forming SIT on the 1984 riots, leading to the culprits' arrest.
A large number of Sikhs, including members of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, joined the BJP on Saturday.
