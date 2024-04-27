A large number of Sikhs, including members of the Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee, joined the BJP on Saturday.

Citing a host of measures taken by the government to help the minority community, BJP president J P Nadda on the occasion said if anybody has really worked for the community, it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It is a matter of pride and happiness for us that people of the Sikh community have joined the BJP. BJP is the only party through which we can advance the unity, integrity, and security of the country," Nadda added.

Nadda also cited central government decisions such as the opening of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor, and the FCRA registration for donations to the Golden Temple.

Nadda said, “We all have seen the way humanity and humanness were strangled in 1984. PM Modi ji formed SIT on the 1984 riots and today the culprits of those riots are in jail."

He said the BJP highly regarded the contribution and sacrifices of the community for the country and will keep working for its welfare.

The BJP has been in an overdrive to deepen its bond with Sikhs and is looking to put up a strong fight in the Lok Sabha polls in Punjab, where they are in a majority. Some well-known Sikh politicians from the state have joined the party recently.

(With inputs from PTI)

