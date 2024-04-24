Lok Sabha Elections: Targeting PM Modi, BJP would lead to retaliation, says Mayawati's nephew Akash Anand
Akash Anand, the BSP’s main campaigner said that the former UP Chief Minister Mayawati choses to target politicians considering its benefits or damages for its people, the core voters.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national coordinator Akash Anand has said attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the centre could lead to retaliation. The community, Anand said, that the BSP represents is not capable to fight agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).