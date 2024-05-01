Lok Sabha Elections: 'Views didn't align with..' says TMC while removing Kunal Ghosh as Bengal general secretary
Kunal Ghosh shared the stage with Tapas Ray, and called him a ‘true mass leader’. Ray, a four-term TMC MLA, joined the BJP in March after the party of Parliament re-nominated its incumbent Member Sudip Bandopadhyay in the Calcutta North seat.
The Trinamool Congress removed Kunal Ghosh from the post of party's West Bengal General Secretary on May 1, hours after he praised Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Calcutta North candidate Tapas Ray.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message