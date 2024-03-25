Lok Sabha elections: ‘Want state with complexities’, Kangana Ranaut's old tweet ‘won't contest from Himachal’ goes viral
Kangana Ranaut's candidature from Mandi Lok Sabha seat sparked reactions online, with netizens questioning her U-turn on entering politics professionally.
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut often makes headlines for being active in the political arena. She took a U-turn from her previous statement refuting plans to enter politics professionally and remain focused on her film career.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message