Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut often makes headlines for being active in the political arena. She took a U-turn from her previous statement refuting plans to enter politics professionally and remain focused on her film career.

“I don't have any plans to enter politics. I am busy with the shooting of my upcoming films. I do have an interest in politics but as an artist only. I am a successful artist," the actor had told media persons two years ago.

However, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has now fielded Kangana from Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections that are scheduled to take place in seven phases beginning from April 19.

Hours later, Kangana's old tweet went viral on Reddit which the actor had said that she wanted to contest elections from a “state with complexities".

“I was given the option of Gwalior during 2019 Lok Sabha elections. HP (Himachal Pradesh) population is hardly 60/70 lakh, no poverty/crime. If I get into politics, I want a state with complexities I can work on and be the Queen I am in that field also. Small fry like you won’t understand big talks," she tweeted in March 2021.

The actor was replying to a post on X (formerly Twitter) that had said, "Mark my tweet! Kangana Ranaut will fight by-election from Mandi Lok Sabha Constituency..."

Netizens reshared the older tweet and reacted to Kangana's candidature from Mandi Lok Sabha seat. “Hypocrisy ki bhi seema hoti hai (There's a limit to hypocrisy)," one person commented.

“One thing you should know about actors and politicians – they always do the exact opposite of what they say in public," another person wrote.

“Small fry like you won’t won’t understand big talks'. How does she come up with such good lines?" a third user reacted. The fourth person said, “Just imagine the scenes in the Parliament now."

“Why so much hate? If she wants to do politics, it's her choice!" one more person commented.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!