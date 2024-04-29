Lok Sabha polls: Who is Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo, Goa BJP leader and richest candidate in Phase 3 with ₹1,361 cr assets?
Pallavi Shrinivas Dempo, the BJP candidate from South Goa, is the wealthiest in Lok Sabha elections Phase 3 with ₹1,361 crore wealth. Her assets include company shareholdings and luxury homes in Dubai and London. Elections for 94 seats in 12 states are scheduled for May 7.
Of the 1,352 candidates contesting in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections, 392 are Crorepatis, according to an analysis by election watchdog, Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR). As many as 94 Lok Sabha seats across 12 states and Union Territories will go to the polls in the third phase on May 7.