Who is Srikant Jena? Ex-minister who has rejoined Congress in Odisha
After five years, former Union minister Srikant Jena rejoined the Congress Party. Congress had expelled Srikant Jena in 2019 for 'anti-party' activities
Former Union minister Srikant Jena returned to the Congress on Wednesday. At a press conference at the AICC headquarters in New Delhi, the party's in-charge of Odisha Ajoy Kumar welcomed Jena into the party.
Who is Srikant Jena
Jena is a four-time Lok Sabha member. The Congress party had expelled him in January 2019 for "anti-party" activities. Following his exit from Congress in 2019, Jena launched --Samajika Nyay Abhiyan, a non-political platform that advocated for a social justice movement.
Congress removes rebel Sudhir Sharma from Himachal Pradesh party secretary post
Jena began his political career in Janata Patry and became an MLA in the Odisha Assembly in 1977 from Bari in Jaipur district. He represented Bari till 1989. Later, he switched to Congress and became one of the key faces of the party in the state.
Modi govt ‘desperate’, using SBI to bulldoze SC verdict on electoral bonds: Cong
Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress may field Jena from a coastal constituency as he had won twice from Cuttack (1989 to 1991 and 1991 to 1996) and once from the Kendrapada seat (1996 to 1998) and Balasore ( 2009 to 2014), respectively. In 2014, Jena was defeated in the Lok Sabha polls from Balasore.
BJP-BJD alliance in Odisha
PM Modi-led BJP and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik's BJD are considering an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections in Odisha. While the BJP will contest 47 assembly seats, the BJP will contest 100 seats.
Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!