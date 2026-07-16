Lok Sabha issues advisory on smartwatches, pen cameras for MPs, ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session

The Lok Sabha secretariat has advised the Members of Parliament (MPs) not to use smart watches, or smart spectacles in ways that may compromise the security, privileges and privacy of members on the premises during the upcoming Monsoon Session.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament in slated to begin July 20, and will continue till August 13.

Advertisement

"Members are aware that a large number of advanced devices such as smart spectacles/ pen cameras/ smart watches etc. are now widely available in the country. Some of these devices can be used in ways so as to compromise privacy of Members and breach parliamentary privileges," the bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday said.

'Members are aware that a large number of advanced devices such as smart spectacles/ pen cameras/ smart watches etc. are now widely available in the country. Some of these devices can be used in ways so as to compromise privacy of Members and breach parliamentary privileges,' the bulletin issued by the Lok Sabha secretariat on Wednesday said.

Advertisement

In view of this, MPs were requested to refrain from using such devices in any way that compromises security, privileges and privacy of members in any part of the Parliament Estate, the secretariat said.

Crucial meeting at PM's House A crucial meeting of top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and party president Nitin Nabin, was held at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Wednesday, 15 July. The meeting, in which BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh was also present, comes ahead of the Parliament's session beginning next week.

There was no official word on what transpired in the meeting.

This also comes amid the buzz of reshuffling in the BJP national office bearers team and in the Union cabinet. A meeting of NDA constituents is likely to be held on July 21 to discuss the coalition floor strategy, according to sources quoted by news agencies.

Advertisement

Congress leaders to meet too Top Congress leaders will meet today to discuss the party's strategy during the Monsoon session of Parliament beginning Monday.

Senior Congress leaders including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders will meet at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi's 10, Janpath residence at 11 am on Thursday to deliberate on the issues to be raised in the upcoming session.

Among other Congress leaders who are also likely to attend the strategy meeting include AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Congress' chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh, P Chidambaram, K Suresh and Manish Tewari besides others.

The opposition INDIA bloc will also hold its strategy meet on Monday ahead of the beginning of the session to evolve its joint strategy.

Advertisement

The government will meet leaders of various parties on Sunday morning to discuss various issues to be taken up during the Monsoon session.

Also Read | Supriya Sule rules out NDA switch, clarifies stance on Delimitation Bill

The government is likely to bring up crucial legislation including the Constitution amendment bill on introducing delimitation and increase of Lok Sabha seats, besides one pertaining to the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers and Union ministers after being jailed.

The opposition is also gearing up to take on the government on crucial issues including the NEET paper leak case and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, besides raising issues of rising oil prices and the Indo-US trade deal.

Key Takeaways The Lok Sabha secretariat has issued a warning regarding the use of smart devices that may compromise parliamentary privileges.

Key legislative measures, including a bill on delimitation, are on the agenda for the upcoming session.

Opposition parties are preparing to address pressing issues like the NEET paper leak case and embezzlement allegations.