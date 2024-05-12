‘No use remembering Odisha during elections..’: Naveen Patnaik, attacks Modi on language, culture and election promises
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik criticized PM Modi for remembering the state only during elections and failing to fulfil promises made in 2014 and 2019. He also accuses the PM of neglecting Odia language and culture despite its classical status.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in the state. Earlier this week, Modi challenged Patnaik to name the districts of Odisha.