Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik criticized PM Modi for remembering the state only during elections and failing to fulfil promises made in 2014 and 2019. He also accuses the PM of neglecting Odia language and culture despite its classical status.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has taken a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in the state. Earlier this week, Modi challenged Patnaik to name the districts of Odisha. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking at a rally on May 12, the BJD leader, in response, accused the prime minister of remembering the state only during elections, failing to deliver previous electoral promises, and neglecting the Odia language.

In a video message, Patnaik said Modi is remembering the state only at election time, "which will be of no use", ANI reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Patnaik's Verbal Exchange In a verbal exchange after the PM's salvo, Patnaik asked Modi about "unfulfilled promises" from the 2014 and 2019 general elections. He pointed to the lack of increase in royalty for coal, unmet commitments to double the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers, and the construction of a coastal highway, among other issues.

"Do you remember the promises he made in the 2014 and 2019 elections? Odisha's natural wealth is coal, and you take coal from Odisha, but you have forgotten to increase the royalty in the last 10 years. The Prime Minister is remembering Odisha only at election time, which will be of no use. Do you remember the promises you made in 2014 and 2019?" he said.

"You should have kept the people of Odisha in mind and built the coastal highway, which you have also forgotten. People of Odisha remember your promise to reduce prices of essential commodities, to create two crore jobs, to reduce prices of LPG, petrol, and diesel, to provide mobile connectivity to all and to reduce GST. The people of Odisha have not forgotten any of these," Patnaik added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Culture and Language The Odisha CM accused the Centre of neglecting Odia language and culture despite its declaration as a classical language. Noting the allocation of funds for Sanskrit, Patnaik said Odia was being overlooked. He also raised concerns over the absence of recognition for Odia luminaries, including the late Biju Patnaik, in national honours like the Bharat Ratna.

"You have allotted ₹1000 crores for the development of Sanskrit but nothing for the Odia language. You have forgotten about Odissi music too. I have sent proposals for classical music recognition for Odissi, but you have rejected those twice. There are so many brave sons in Odisha, a few of whom the PM named during his election campaigning. Don't any of them deserve the Bharat Ratna? You have given away the Bharat Ratna to so many people, but you again forgot about the great son of Odisha, Biju Patnaik," he added.

On Election Win Patnaik also stated that the BJP wouldn't win Odisha in the next decade. He affirmed that his BJD would secure power for the sixth successive term after the assembly elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This came in response to Modi's remarks that there would be a "BJP chief minister" sworn in in Bhubaneswar on June 10.

Patnaik dismissed the notion, stating, "Nothing will happen on June 10. BJP will not be able to win the hearts of the people in the next 10 years; forget about June 10. The BJD will form the government in Odisha for the sixth consecutive time."

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 PM Modi's challenge to Patnaik came during a public rally in Kandhamal, where he highlighted Odisha's tourism potential. He challenged the CM to name the state's districts and their capitals without reference, questioning the government's trust in the people's abilities. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I want to challenge 'Naveen Babu' as he has been the CM for such a long, ask 'Naveen Babu' to name the districts of Odisha and their respective capitals without seeing them on paper. If the CM cannot name the districts of the state, will he know your pain?" the PM said.

In an indirect reference to BJD leader VK Pandian's assertion that he is the natural successor to all great values of Patnaik, Modi had also said, "I am here to invite you to the swearing-in ceremony of the BJP chief minister in Bhubaneswar on June 10. A son or daughter of the soil who understands the state's culture, language and tradition will be made the CM."

The exchange between the two leaders unfolds amidst the backdrop of concurrent Lok Sabha and assembly elections in Odisha. The four-phased polls are scheduled for May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1, with Patnaik seeking a sixth consecutive term in office. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from ANI and PTI)

