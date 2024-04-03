'Ab ki baar 400 paar': Lok Sabha pre-poll surveys suggest BJP-led NDA will face challenges in THESE states
Challenges for BJP in West Bengal and Odisha, Congress expected to gain in Telangana; BJP may struggle in Kerala and Tamil Nadu according to surveys.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi appears likely to remain at the helm for another five years Lok Sabha elections approach. Recent opinion polls give the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance a clear edge — backing the PM's assertions that the grouping will secure more than 400 seats in the lower house of Parliament.