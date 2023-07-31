comScore
Lok Sabha polls 2023: PM Modi to meet NDA MPs today, discuss plans for elections
Lok Sabha polls 2023: To counter the opponent parties and prepare a plan for the upcoming general assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to hold meetings with groups of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs on Monday. He will also meet the party leaders and MPs on August 10.

As elections are coming closer, BJP is actively engaged in communicating with party leaders and those of other alliance parties. On Tuesday, party leaders organised a meeting in the national capital. The meeting was joined by 10 NDA groups. These groups were formed to deliberate on programmes for the 2024 general election, party sources said. 

Cluster 1 meetings

Main aim behind the creation of NDA goups is to bring more synergy to the poll efforts of NDA constituents. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold Cluster -1 meetings with groups of NDA MPs from West Uttar Pradesh, Bundelkhand and Brij region on Monday at 6 PM at Maharashtra Sadan. BJP National President JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit shah will also be present at the meeting, a source told ANI.

Cluster 2 meetings

The Cluster -2 meetings with groups of NDA MPs from West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha are scheduled at 7 PM on Monday at the Parliament Annexe building. Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh will be present at the meeting.

"Ten groups of MPs have been formed. PM Modi is to chair the meetings of each group," a source told ANI. Meetings on the first day will have MPs from Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Odisha, the source added. 

The BJP will also celebrate the 25th anniversary of the NDA, with the ruling alliance seeking to set the narrative for the 2024 poll battle.

ask better questions
Updated: 31 Jul 2023, 06:37 AM IST
