Lok Sabha polls 2023: PM Modi to meet NDA MPs today, discuss plans for elections1 min read 31 Jul 2023, 06:37 AM IST
Lok Sabha elections 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet NDA MPs on Monday. The meeting will focus on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and its preparation
Lok Sabha polls 2023: To counter the opponent parties and prepare a plan for the upcoming general assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is set to hold meetings with groups of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs on Monday. He will also meet the party leaders and MPs on August 10.
