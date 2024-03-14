Lok Sabha Polls 2024: 65 MPs dropped in BJP's two candidate lists. Details Here
The Bharatiya Janata Party's strategy to field fresh faces assumes significance considering the party's target of winning 370 seats on its own and 400 seats for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the upcoming Lok Sabha 2024 elections
Of the 267 candidates who have featured in the first two lists of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for Lok Sabha polls, 65 members of parliament (MPs) have been replaced by new faces.
