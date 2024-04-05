The Congress, which released its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, promised that it will take action to ease the tax burden on the salaried class if it comes back to power. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The manifesto said, “Congress will maintain stable personal income tax rates throughout its term."

"This will ensure that the salaried class is not subjected to rising tax rates and have clarity to plan their finances over the medium-to-long-term period," it added.

Further promising to eliminate 'angel tax' and other 'exploitative' tax schemes, it said, “Congress will lessen the burden of tax on MSMEs owned by individuals and partnership firms."

Congress's election manifesto focuses on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice The Congress party unveiled its manifesto, "Nyay Patra," for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and other leaders were present during the release. The manifesto outlines the party's vision and agenda for the upcoming elections.

As per the party, the manifesto focuses on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice, including 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

It also says that the party will conduct a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions and it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.

The Congress manifesto was compiled after carrying out nationwide consultations and after receiving thousands of suggestions via email and our 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' website, as per the party.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 would be held in seven phases starting on April 19 and ending on June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.

(With agency inputs)

