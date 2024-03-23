Speculations are rife that actor Govinda is likely to return to politics ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024. According to a report by Times of India, Govind may contest from the North-West Mumbai Lok Sabha seat on Eknath Shinde's Shive Sena ticket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier this week, Govinda met Maharashtra Chief Minister Shinde. The party's sources told PTI news agency that a meeting took place three days ago.

Govinda, fighting on a Congress ticket, had defeated veteran BJP leader Ram Naik from the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat in 2004. The actor quit the Congress later.

Separately, CM Shinde on Thursday conducted a Lok Sabha review meeting with the Shiv Sena party cadre in Mumbai's Worli.

He urged MLAs to exert maximum effort in their respective constituencies to secure victories. Shinde advised the party members to reach out to the people, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The CM urged the MLAs to question the opposition on their contributions to the welfare of the people as they sought votes.

"Party's discipline has to be maintained. Nobody should behave like a king. Instead, everyone should work in unity and follow party directives," the Maharashtra CM said.

Shinde added that the seat-sharing discussion, for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, with Mahayuti partners is in progress and will be announced soon.

He said the governing 'Mahayuti' (grand alliance) has set a target of winning 45 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

He asked party leaders to hold assembly-wise meetings to bring the Shiv Sena into action mode. "Get in touch with every Shiv Sena shakha. Coordinate with the local leadership of Mahayuti for better coordination. Meetings should be held jointly with the local leadership of Mahayuti," Shinde added.

"Pay careful attention to the planning of campaigns and meetings. Names and photographs of local office bearers should be used as per protocol on campaign material," Maharashtra CM added.

