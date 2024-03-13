Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Ajit Pawar-led NCP to contest on THESE four seats in Maharashtra: Report
In the Baramati constituency, Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra Pawar, is likely to contest against Sharad Pawar's daughter, Supriya Sule, who is the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) from the family bastion
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is speculated to get 13 seats, while the Ajit Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will contest on four seats in the arrangement finalised among National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners in Maharashtra for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2024, according to reports.